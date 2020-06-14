Eva Padlock Exposes Major Skin, Heats Up Instagram In A Printed Bikini

Spanish model Eva Padlock, who rose to fame after being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as its “Lovely Lady of the Day,” took to her Instagram page on Sunday and shared a set of hot bikini snaps with her 1.6 million fans.

In the post, Eva was rocking a printed, white two-piece bathing suit that had multicolored flowers and leaves printed all over it. The bikini top featured wide straps that tied behind her neck and boasted a pushup feature to accentuate the model’s enviable cleavage.

She teamed the sexy top with matching bottoms that she tied high up on her hips to highlight her slim waist. In addition, the risque ensemble — which was from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova as indicated in the caption — allowed Eva to put her taut stomach and sexy legs on full display.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her sexy bikini. She appeared to have applied some foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick combined with some gloss, light-brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and well-defined eyebrows.

Eva wore her long and silky brunette tresses down and let her locks all over her shoulders and back.

The shoot seemingly took place at Eva’s home. She posed against the background of a large glass door with white frames. The open door provided fans with a glimpse of her room inside.

The 36-year-old model posted three pictures and a video from the photoshoot. In the first image, she stood in between the door, tilted her head, lightly touched her forehead, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera. In the second pic, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart, held the ties of her bikini bottoms in her hands, lifted her chin, and tilted her head. In the third snapshot, she stood straight, leaned against the door, and flashed a small smile. In the video, she swayed her body to show off her curves, seductively ran a hand through hair, tugged at her bikini bottoms, and flashed a smile.

The picture became an instant hit among Eva’s fans, amassing more than 114,000 likes and about 2,400 comments within nine hours of going live.

“What a hot body. I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful and sexy! Kisses to you. You make me speechless,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, what a sexy bikini. Looks hotter on you,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of Eva’s fellow models also liked and commented on the post, including Pandora Blue and Kristina Levina.