Adele Makes Rare Public Appearance To Talk About The Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele made a rare public appearance for an online event honoring those who died in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire where she commemorated the tragedy and encouraged people to unite for “change and justice.”

In a video that was streamed live on YouTube, Adele appeared in a gray hoodie covered in a grey and black shawl with her hair pulled back in a tight bun. In it, she sent her thoughts to those impacted by the fire and noted that current events call for action.

“I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers, persistence for action,” she said, alluding to the unrest over the death of George Floyd and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She praised the resilience of the members of Grenfell United.

“It’s a scientific fact that human beings are pack animals. We’re not supposed to be left alone. We need each other to survive and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community,” she said.

The singer noted that it was difficult not to be able to get together physically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so sad that we’re not all together today,” she said but added that she looked forward to an in-person event in the following year.

“I miss you all and I can’t wait to see you all,” she added. “Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

The day prior, she posted a link on her Instagram page so that people could tune into the event, noting that the group was coming together to fight for change and justice.

On June 1, she posted a tribute to Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last month, touching off protests against police brutality across the world. In it, she urged people to keep learning and talking about police violence and racism.

The 24-story Grenfell Tower in West London caught fire on June 14, 2017, in the early morning. More than 70 people were injured and 72 people died in the inferno, which was the largest structural fire in the country since 1988. Another 223 residents escaped the fire.

The blaze started after a refrigerator-freezer on the fourth floor malfunctioned and the fire was able to spread rapidly, exacerbated by a flammable material that covered the exterior of the building. Survivors and supporters continue to call for a broad investigation into the tragedy and the management of the building prior to the blaze. Adele has been a vocal supporter of the cause.

While she doesn’t often post on social media or make public appearances, instead, the reclusive pop star has reportedly been focusing on being a mother and enjoying the single life after calling it quits with her husband.