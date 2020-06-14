Bri Teresi Shows Fans That A One-Piece Swimsuit Can Also Be Sexy While Posing On A Railing

Bri's pink-and-black bathing suit featured a revealing front.

Bri Teresi balanced on a wooden railing to model a swimsuit with a daring front. On Sunday, Bri took to Instagram to share a set of two sizzling photos with her 974,000 followers. In the caption of her post, she seemed to suggest that the snaps proved that one-piece bathing suits can be just as sexy as bikinis.

The base color of Bri’s eye-catching monokini was a pale pink hue. The garment featured a pattern of amorphous black splotches that appeared to represent an animal print of some sort. The sleeves were wide, and the front of the swimsuit featured a deep V cut that dipped down several inches below Bri’s navel. The design showcased her sun-kissed decolletage and sculpted abs.

The upper portion of Bri’s bathing suit somewhat resembled a string bikini top. Long strings were connected to the bust area of the neckline, and they crisscrossed over the model’s midsection. The strings were also wrapped around the smallest part of her tiny waist and secured in a bow on the right side of her torso.

The right side of Bri’s swimsuit was riding up so that she was exposing a significant amount of underboob. The garment also had high-cut leg openings that showed even more skin.

The model wore her shoulder-length, layered hair down. The scintillating sunlight was making her glossy blond locks shine. For her beauty look, Bri appeared to wear dark mascara, eye shadow in an earthy color palette, and pink lipstick. Her toenails were also painted pink.

In her first photo, Bri was sitting on the wood railing of a deck area. Her long, slender legs were stretched out in front of her, and her knees were slightly bent. The camera was positioned so that her right foot was in the foreground of her photo, revealing that it was dusted with sand.

For her second shot, Bri stood up and leaned against the rail so that her pert posterior was pressed against it. Her left foot was raised up, and her toes were pointed. She balanced on the ball of her right foot, which elongated her slim silhouette. Meanwhile, she reached up with her right arm to touch the back of her head, stretching her body out even more. Her face was tilted up toward the sun, and her eyes were closed.

The backdrop of Bri’s pictures included a vivid blue sky and a gorgeous beach. A geotag indicated that her photo shoot took place in St. Augustine, Florida.

Bri’s Instagram followers seemed to agree that her one-piece looked good on her.

“You make anything sexy,” read one response to her post.

“Anything you wear is sexy,” another commenter wrote.

