‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire & Ciara Reunite, Julie Stumbles Upon A Shocking Sight

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 15, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama to kick off the brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) began to settle in to life back in Salem. Claire was recently released from Bayview Sanitarium, where she spent the past two years seeking treatment after having a mental breakdown and trying to kill her aunt and former best friend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

On Monday, Claire and Ciara will come face to face, and the reunion will be an awkward one. Claire will try to convince Ciara that she’s doing well and that her mental health is much better. She will also try to make amends for all of the terrible things she did to Ciara in the past.

However, Ciara may not be as welcoming as Claire had hoped. It seems only natural that Ciara will be skeptical of Claire’s so-called progress and keep a close eye on her when they’re together. After all, Ciara is set to marry the love of her life, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) next month, and she won’t want Claire to ruin her big day.

Meanwhile, Ben will be on the hunt for his best man. While he thought about asking his new boss Jake (Brandon Barash), it seems that he’ll decide to ask his former cellmate, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) first.

Ben and Will have a very complicated history. When Ben was mentally ill he actually strangled Will, who was presumed dead for years before it was revealed that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) and brought him back to life. They were one-time enemies, who both found themselves behind bars for crimes that they didn’t commit.

During their time in prison together they struck up a bond that led to a friendship. They are now close, and it seems that Will would likely accept Ben’s offer to be his best man.

Meanwhile, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will be completely shocked when she sees Jake for the first time. Jake looks exactly like Stefan DiMera, the man who’s donated heart saved Julie’s life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will look to take their revenge scheme on Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) one step further. The duo are obsessed with making Vic and Xander pay for switching their baby daughters and causing them so much pain over the past year.