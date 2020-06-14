Nicki Minaj Calls Married Life With Husband Kenneth Petty ‘Refreshing and Calming’

Nicki Minaj recently shared how she’s still in marital bliss with her husband Kenneth Petty.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Minaj gushed about her marriage when she appeared on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music show, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne. The longtime friends and collaborators discussed multiple topics before Wayne asked Minaj about her life as a wife. Once she was asked, she shared how happy her husband still makes her and how it is different from other relationships she’s been in.

“I can’t complain. I really cannot freaking complain,” Minaj said of her relationship. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is. Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Although Minaj and Petty have been married for less than one year, the rapper shared she’s ready for them to start a family. She has expressed before that they’ve discussed the option, and are now being more proactive about trying to conceive. Minaj joked the couple practices “three times a night,” and she admitted she felt pressure to have a baby right after she got married. However, Minaj said the eagerness has lessened, as the Grammy winner still wants to accomplish more in her career before taking the step.

Fans of Minaj’s first learned of the man in her life back in December 2018. She shared a photo of them for the first time and declared her love for him. The couple dated prior to Minaj’s fame, and reconnected after Minaj ended her relationship with Meek Mill. The couple quietly married in October 2019 and have had some rocky moments since then. Petty was arrested back in March for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles. The arrest stemmed from Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape.

Throughout the conversation, Wayne and Minaj also discussed how he helped create the star she is today. Minaj signed with Wayne’s label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2009, which skyrocketed her music career. At the time, Minaj admitted she didn’t think the “A Milli” rapper would want to work with her due to the lack of interest in female rappers back then. Although she wasn’t sure what the response would be, Minaj recalled her eagerness to have her music reach a massive audience.

“I just knew I was going to make it, so I was enjoying the groundwork of it and I was working super hard,” she said. “I think people don’t realize the work that goes into it. Because if you’re not going to work, why bother?”