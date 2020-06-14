Abby Rao Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In A Pink Swimsuit

Abby Rao modeled her curvy figure in a pink one-strap bathing suit with multiple cutouts in a series of new Instagram photos uploaded on Sunday afternoon.

Her outfit displayed a sizable amount of underboob, along with a glimpse at the blond’s chiseled stomach and navel area. Her nipples were also visible pressing against the tight fabric. Aside from her trim figure, Abby flaunted her slim thighs and legs, along with her muscular arms.

Abby left her long golden hair loose, allowing her locks to cascade down her backside. It also appeared that she was wearing a light application of makeup, playing up her eyes with mascara and her lips with pink lipstick.

To accessorize, she rocked a pair of stud earrings and a pendant necklace.

In the first snap, Abby posed by standing on the edge of a wooden dock and facing the camera. She lifted her left arm and pushed some of her locks of hair out of her face, her opposite hand hung down by her side.

Abby changed her pose for the second picture by turning around so she could give her 2.1 million followers a look at her curvy booty. She peered over her shoulder back at the camera with a sultry expression on her face while extending one leg forward. The stunner also showed a little bit of her sideboob along with her voluptuous backside.

For the third and final snap, Abby faced forward again, but she looked over her shoulder back at the pool of turquoise waters behind her where someone else was swimming. Otherwise, the last photograph was similar to the first in many ways.

The snapshots were taken in Tulum, Mexico, as indicated by her geotag. It looked like she was spending time at a gorgeous outdoor oasis with crystal-clear waters behind her encircled by a wall of stone. Above the stone were clusters of vibrant green flora.

In her caption, Abby joked that no one should stare at money for long because it has a similar effect to Medusa in Greek mythology. She also tagged her hairstylist Kacey Welch, who did her hair for the photo shoot.

The smokeshow’s fans seemed to love her triple-photo update, and it quickly accumulated over 95,000 likes and more than 590 comments within an hour of going live.

Her admirers flocked to the comments section to admire her appearance.

“The most beautiful post notification that I got all day today,” wrote one fan.

“Looking absolutely sexy and super hot abby,” gushed another alongside multiple flame and heart-eyes emoji.