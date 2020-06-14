Donald Trump Was Reportedly ‘Frightened’ To Face Melania After Infamous Access Hollywood Tape Went Public

According to a new biography about Melania Trump, then-candidate Donald Trump was reportedly “frightened” to face his wife after news of the infamous Access Hollywood tape hit the airwaves. According to the Washington Examiner, the former model was furious that Trump could have lost them the election after it was revealed that he had bragged about grabbing women by their genitals without their consent.

In the new book The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by author Mary Jordan, people surrounding Trump told him that he needed to talk to his wife after the tape went public. Former Republican New Jersey Governor and Trump associate Chris Christie told Jordan that he warned him to talk to her sooner rather than later.

“Everybody was saying, ‘You should go upstairs and see Melania. Why don’t you go upstairs now and see Melania?’ And he was not rushing to go up there,” he said. “I said to him, ‘It ain’t going to get any easier. The longer you wait, it’s not going to get any easier.'”

Another unnamed source echoed this statement, saying that the now-president seemed to be afraid to confront the future first lady.

“That night he seemed frightened to go face his wife,” the source said.

According to Jordan, who spoke to dozens of sources close to Trump, the 50-year-old isn’t one to show her anger outright. When Trump finally faced her, she didn’t erupt.

“Melania does not yell or throw lamps. She shows her fury quietly and deliberately,” the author said in the book.

Instead, Trump warned her husband that he could have compromised their ability to win the White House in the upcoming election.

“Now you could lose,” she reportedly said. “You could have blown this for us.”

The book also claims that Trump used her husband’s win to renegotiate her prenup in order to ensure that their son Barron would be included in the family business, as The Inquistr previously reported.

It’s not the first time that sources have claimed that the first lady was angry about possibly losing the 2016 election. Free, Melania by author Kate Bennet argues that Trump was upset that all of her sacrifices would be for nothing if they lost. She was reportedly worried that “some dumb, disgusting conversation would take it all down.”

Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and spokeswoman for the first lady pushed back on the new book, calling it “fiction.”