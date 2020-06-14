Entire ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Stays Silent On Instagram, But Continue To Post Stories

It’s been quite a week of news for the cast of Vanderpump Rules after it was revealed on Tuesday that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni had been fired. There has been no response from the remaining cast members on social media, as stars like Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and James Kennedy have opted to only share posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. No one from the cast has shared a post other than showing solidarity on Instagram and Twitter, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t snuck in a photo or two on their stories.

Scheana, James, and Raquel Leviss have spent the past weekend in Las Vegas celebrating Scheana’s boyfriend’s birthday. The group shared all sorts of posts celebrating Brock Davies, as Scheana cozied up to her man before a night out on the town. The cast enjoyed a nice ritzy dinner out together and danced at their table.

Ariana has been possibly the most vocal in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, constantly sharing photos to her Instagram story and showing her followers how to help. Tom Sandoval has been vocal in the plight to find justice for Breonna Taylor but rarely shares anything to his story. Tom has never been a big social media user and rarely makes appearances on any platform.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright occasionally share different things on their stories, with Jax recently celebrating his father’s posthumous birthday with his brother-in-law. Brittany has asked for support from her followers on a recent Instagram story, asking for prayers for her mother who is currently in an intensive care unit after suffering complications from bladder surgery.

Newcomers Charli Burnett and Danica Dow also have kept their feeds clean since showing support for BLM. Charli has shared a few photos of her dog to her story, while Danica has shared time out with friends as she enjoyed a beer.

Stassi and Kristen have not shared on social media either since they posted their apology statements on Monday just before being fired. Even though Stassi’s pregnancy news has been revealed, she has not confirmed she is expecting on any of her social media platforms. Despite Kristen’s new book recently hitting the shelves, she hasn’t promoted it on her timeline.

Fans are eagerly awaiting any news regarding an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. With four cast members being let go, the fate of the show is uncertain. Season 9 was scheduled to begin filming this fall, but its future is now unclear.