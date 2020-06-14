‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Brady & Sarah Hit The Sheets

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that love will be in the air as summer begins to heat up in Salem. Many fan favorite couples will be getting some quality time together, and some new ones may even be forming.

In the promo posted by the NBC website, couples such as Jack Devearux (Matthew Ashford) and his wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) are seen canoodling. Jack appears to have arranged a special romantic dinner with Jen at the DiMera Mansion, and she looks thrilled by the sweet surprise.

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be spending the days leading up to their wedding in each other’s arms. The couple are seen engaging in a steamy kiss in the clip.

In addition, Jake (Brandon Barash) will finally come face to face with his long lost girlfriend, Gwen. She’ll seemingly come waltzing into his garage and he won’t be able to help himself. The couple will rush to each other’s arms as they lock lips.

Meanwhile, fan favorite duo Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her hubby John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will also be keeping their romance alive. The couple are seen relaxing on their couch when John remarks about how exhausted he is. Marlena will get flirty before they rush off to the bedroom together.

In perhaps the most shocking moment of the promo, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) hit the sheets together, for real this time. The couple are scantily clad in bed together as they wear awkward expressions on their faces.

It seems that all of their pretending to be a hot and steamy couple may have led them straight to the bedroom. However, since they’ve been through so much drama lately, it doesn’t appear that they’ll be able to get intimate with one another.

As fans already know, Sarah’s daughter Mickey and Brady’s little girl Rachel were switched at birth at the hospital. While Brady and his baby mama Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) were told that their child had died, Sarah took home the wrong baby. The entire plan was orchestrated by Sarah’s former fiance Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor (John Aniston).

Nearly a year later, the truth was finally exposed, but Sarah lost her cool and fled the country with baby Rachel. After an intense search she handed the baby over to Kristen, who then went into hiding to escape attempted murder charges.

It looks like another hot week in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama.