Ben Carson Defends Decision For President Trump To Give Convention Speech On Anniversary Of KKK Attacks

On Sunday, Ben Carson — the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and a former Republican presidential candidate — defended the decision to have President Donald Trump give his nomination acceptance speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida on August 27. The day also marks the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, a racially-motivated attack that was perpetrated on August 27, 1960 against mostly African Americans who were engaged in sit-in protests opposing segregation.

The Ku Klux Klan were credited with organizing the attack, which saw a group of 200 white men attack peaceful protesters at Jacksonville’s Hemming Park with ax handles and baseball bats.

While Appearing on ABC News‘ This Week, Carson, who is the only black member of President Trump’s cabinet, seemingly dismissed a question from host George Stephanopoulos about the wisdom of giving the speech on that particular day amid civil unrest and Black Lives Matter protests around the country. He further stated his belief that Americans need to stop being offended and “grow up.”

“We’ve reached a point in our society where we dissect everything and try to ascribe some nefarious notion to it. We really need to move away from that. We need to move away from being offended by everything, of going through history and looking at everything, you know…of renaming everything. Some of our prestigious universities have a relationship with the slave trade. Should we go and rename those universities? It really gets to a point of being ridiculous after a while. And, you know, we’re going to have to grow up as a society.”

As shared recently by The Inquisitr, the HUD secretary went on the record earlier this month about his support of police officers and further stated that, while he grew up with “real” systematic racism, “that kind of thing is very uncommon now.” Those comments were made as protesters around the country have called for police departments to be de-funded in the wake of George Floyd’s death at hands of Minneapolis PD officers and other fatal encounters between police and people of color.

While Carson largely defended the president’s response to the ongoing unrest on Sunday, as well as his stated desire to restore peace and order, he stopped short of backing Trump’s claim that he had done more for black people than any previous president, including Abraham Lincoln, whose end result was deemed “questionable.” According to Carson, engaging in a debate about who had done the most was likely not productive.

When pressed on Trump’s claim by Stephanopoulos, Carson touted the president’s record on criminal justice reform and also spotlighted funding for historically black colleges and universities.