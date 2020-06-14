‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Three Major Returns Rock Salem This Week

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the upcoming week reveal that fans will be seeing the return of three major characters, and they’re all bound to stir up some trouble.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see actor Jay Kenneth Johnson return to reprise his role as Philip Kiriakis. The actor debuted on the soap back in 1999 as Kate and Victor’s then-teenage son.

Philip hasn’t been seen in Salem since 2016, when the role was portrayed by John-Paul Lavoisier. However, he did reprise the character in DOOL‘s popular app series, Last Blast Reunion back in November.

Philip is sure to bring some big drama when he comes home. He’ll likely expect to have his hands in the family business at Titan Industries. However, his nephew, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is currently the CEO of the company.

What Philip doesn’t know is that Brady is currently trying to run the company into the ground in order to get revenge on Victor for making him believe that his daughter, Rachel Isabella, was dead. It seems that some explosive scenes between Philip and Brady could be in the cards.

Meanwhile, Louise Sorel will also be back. The actress is known for playing the role of fan favorite villain, Vivian Alamain.

Vivian was last seen in Salem last year. However, the character was played by actress Robin Stasser during that time. During Viv’s last visit to Salem she watched her son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) take a bullet for her and then skipped town out of fear of being arrested.

Now she’s back and she’ll likely be stunned when she lays eyes on Jake, who looks exactly like her late son. Perhaps Vivian and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will work together to find out of Jake really is Stefan.

Vivian also has a history with Philip. Years ago she stole Kate and Victor’s embryo when she was in love with Vic. She carried and gave birth to Philip, and has always held a special place in her heart for him.

Finally, Kassie DePaiva will also return as Eve Donovan. Eve was last seen when she was released from prison after it was proven that she didn’t push Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) off of a balcony and send her into a year-long coma.

She’ll come home just in time to stir up trouble before Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding to her most hated enemy, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). There are rumors circulating that Eve will freak when she sees her daughter’s murderer about to live happily ever after, and she could ruin the wedding.