Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Cleavage In An Emerald Green Lingerie Set: ‘Sunday Funday’

Ana Cheri left little to the imagination for her latest Instagram photo on Sunday afternoon. The gorgeous model flaunted her curves as she revealed in the caption that she was enjoying the last day of the weekend.

In the racy pic, Ana looked like a total smokeshow as she sported some sexy emerald green lingerie. The tiny top boasted thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight. The daring cut of the neckline also exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bottoms were high-waisted and clung tightly around her petite waist while showing off her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at Ana’s flat tummy in the set. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Ana posed sitting on a white fluffy rug with her legs apart. She had both of her hands placed in front of her and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Ana had her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that rippled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Ana’s over 12.6 million followers went wild for the snap. The photo gained more than 60,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 580 messages during that time.

“As always Ana such Enchanting Beauty. Love the Lingerie set,” one follower wrote.

“Such a goddess,” another stated.

“Perfect beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful picture,” a fourth person commented.

The fitness model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showcased her flawless figure in a racy animal-print bikini. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 1,700 comments to date.