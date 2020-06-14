‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras Shares Adorable First Photos Of His Baby Girl

The MTV star and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno welcomed their little princess late last week.

Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras has shared the first photos of his baby girl with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno.

Days after the MTV star’s mom, Beth Bronson-Kompothecras, announced the arrival of her first grandchild, Alex posted an adorable slideshow to Instagram and revealed his daughter’s name.

In the photo gallery, Alex was all smiles as he posed in a hospital gown and held his newborn daughter. A second photo showed a close-up of the little girl as she slept in her bassinet while swaddled in a hospital blanket and wearing a knit hat with a bow in the front.

The next shot showed Alex and Alyssa snuggling their baby moments after she was born, and a fourth photo showed the new dad holding his daughter, who was wrapped in pink, while at home.

Another family photo featured proud grandma Beth holding the baby alongside Alex’s younger sisters. The sweet Instagram share ended with the baby getting her hair washed in the sink–and seemingly loving it.

Alex did not reveal any details about the baby’s birth weight or length in the post, but from the photos, it appears that Alyssa delivered her via a C-section.

In the caption to the post, Alex star wrote that the most incredible moment of his life is when he met his daughter. The Siesta Key star then revealed that his baby’s name is Alessi, a combination of his and Alyssa’s names.

In comments to the photo, fans and friends reacted to the photos of the sweet baby girl.

“Our beautiful baby girl,” new mom Alyssa wrote. ” Best day of our life forever and always. Love you both so so much.”

“So adorable.. she’s got her daddy’s nose and mommy’s features,” another wrote. “What a precious bundle of joy! Enjoy guys… they grow too fast.”

“Oh my goodness she is so cute,” another fan wrote.

“I wanna cry she’s so beautiful,” another added.

The happy baby news comes days before Siesta Key is set to debut the second half of its third season. The show, which was filmed last summer and fall, ended with a “cliffhanger” as Alyssa showed Alex the results of a pregnancy test. The remaining episodes will show the early weeks of Alyssa’s pregnancy as the couple shares the news with their co-stars.

Alex and Alyssa publicly shared their pregnancy news in December on Instagram. In January, Alex’s ex-girlfriend and fellow Siesta Key star Juliette told Entertainment Tonight that she wishes him the best and that she always thought he’d be a “great” dad.