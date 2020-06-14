Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Cleavage In A Frilly Red Bikini

Lindsey modeled a bathing suit top covered with ruffles and a pair of strappy bottoms in an Instagram video.

Lindsey Pelas drew even more attention to her famous cleavage by rocking a frilly bikini top in the video that she shared with her 9 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Lindsey’s video was a promotional piece for Bang Energy drink. In the caption of her post, she admitted that she’s no artist, but her fans seemed to agree that her body was a work of art after watching her steamy footage. Lindsey was shown rocking a red bikini that accentuated her bombshell curves. Her swimsuit top featured halter ties and sliding triangle cups that were covered with rows of flirty ruffles. The frilly fabric was decorated with a tiny white polka-dot pattern.

Lindsey’s bottoms were also mostly red, but they lacked the polka dots and ruffles. Instead, they featured a strappy design. Multiple thin red-and-white straps were connected to a tiny piece of fabric in the front of the garment. The stretchy bands arched up high on Lindsey’s hips, where they were attached to a single white strap on each side. The front of the bottoms sat down low, creating a deep V that highlighted the model’s sculpted lower midsection.

Lindsey wore her blond hair down and styled with a slight wave. Her makeup application appeared to include bronze contour on her cheeks, dark pink lipstick, mascara, and pink eye shadow. Her beauty look complemented her tan skin, which had an allover glow.

The model posed outside on a stone slab surrounded by large boulders and green plants. She was lying on her side with her body propped up on her right arm. This stretched out her toned stomach, and it also provided a view of her shapely hips.

Lindsey shot a sultry look at the camera as she reached up with her left hand to touch the back of her hair. She also tossed her tresses around and gave her viewers a flirty smile. One shot near the end of the video showed the model standing up and teasingly hooking her right thumb underneath the side strap of her bikini bottoms.

Lindsey’s Instagram followers didn’t hesitate to let her know how much they enjoyed her video. They pressed the “like” button on her post over 11,000 times within the first hour of her video going live. During that same time period, they also shared over 250 messages in the comments section.

“Of course you cannot be the artist because you’re the masterpiece, silly,” read one response to the caption of her post.

“Looking so hot and stunning in red,” another admirer wrote.

“What a beautiful sight,” a third fan remarked.

Lindsey appeared to wear the same red bikini top in a photo that she shared on Instagram last month. She rocked it underneath a pair of overalls.