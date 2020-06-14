Veronica Bielik Flaunts Bikini Body While Sailing Croatian Coastline

Judging by recent updates to her popular Instagram feed, Polish model, influencer and fitness advocate Veronica Bielik has been looking forward to a big trip for some time. On Sunday, the 26-year-old reveled in its arrival, posting an update that was geotagged to Sukošan, Croatia which featured multiple pictures of her toned, bikini-clad body as she sailed along the coastline in a boat.

In the caption that accompanied the slideshow, Bielik stated that she had been dreaming of the excursion for several months and that the lengthy car ride had proved an acceptable cost. She further stated that Croatia is “something else.”

With a lush coastline in the background and a cloudy skyscape above her, Bielek stood tall in the first shot of the series while sporting a string bikini that covered almost nothing. With one knee curled and her adjoining foot held up, leaving only her toes touching the vessel, Bielik posed provocatively with her back to the camera and her round booty prominent in the center of the photo’s frame.

As she did so, she peered back into the camera and the wind appeared to catch her long, dark hair.

The second photo provided a better look at Bielik as she sat down with her palms firmly affixed to her slender thighs. The front-view shot more clearly revealed her sinuous figure in the tight, two-piece swimsuit to her 2.9 million followers on IG. As the bikini top struggled to contain her perky assets, Bielik’s face was pointed to her right, away from the camera, and her eyes appeared to be closed.

That shot was followed by one in which the boat was barely visible and the coast and cloud-covered sun were spotlighted in greater detail. Meanwhile, Bielik’s face was obscured as she stood in shadow and amid another gust of wind.

Bielik rounded out the pictorial with a fourth photo that bore a striking resemblance to the opening shot. In this picture, however, the camera was pulled in tighter for a medium close-up shot. As she posed, Bielik torqued her back somewhat, placing greater emphasis on her curvaceous mid-section. In the background, the sun was shining through the clouds more, further illuminating the sea below.

The Spotlight Agency co-founder’s latest offering generated a significant response in short order, inspiring 30,000 double-taps in just 30 minutes after appearing on her feed. In the meantime, more than 500 comments had been left.

“I bet Croatia was dreaming about you to,” commented one fan.

“What a beautiful body,” wrote another.

Bielik has been busy on Instagram of late, posting a plethora of tempting pics. As reported by The Inquisitr on June 11, she shared a steamy photo in which she showed off her hourglass figure in a tiny, blue crop top and jeans.