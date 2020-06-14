Eden Levine Sizzles On The Beach In A Plunging Monokini

Eden Levine gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a smoking hot new snap that has proved hard to ignore.

The image was posted to the Salvadorian model’s feed on Sunday and captured her enjoying a beautiful and relaxing day on the beach. Eden was snapped sitting in the sand despite mentioning in the caption that it wasn’t exactly her favorite thing about being by the ocean. A gorgeous view of the turquoise waves gently crashing to the shore made up the scene behind her as she gazed at the camera through a pair of trendy, polarized aviator sunglasses while parting her lips in a sultry manner.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Eden’s certainly did not disappoint. The social media sensation opted for a revealing monokini that appeared to have some sort of animal print pattern and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It had thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that fell all the way past her navel, leaving the model’s decolletage bare and an eyeful of cleavage spilling out from nearly every angle.

The swimwear’s high-cut design made for quite a sight as well that showcased Eden’s sculpted legs and curvy hips. It also featured a set of thin straps that wrapped tightly around her waist to highlight her hourglass silhouette while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Eden kept her beach day look simple by forgoing both accessories as well as makeup, allowing her natural beauty and killer curves to take center stage. She left her dark tresses down in messy waves that spilled behind her back.

It wasn’t long before fans of the buxom bombshell began showering her latest Instagram post with love. It has racked up over 2,600 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments during its first hour of going live.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Love this monokini,” quipped another fan.

“Wow so hot and beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“You’re always in your element at the beach,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Fans hoping for another glimpse at Eden’s incredible figure did not have to scroll far down her feed for their wish to be granted. The model recently shared a steamy throwback snap that saw her lounging by the pool in a strapless orange bandeau bikini. That look was another huge hit, racking up more than 10,000 likes and 269 comments to date.