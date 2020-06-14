Tia Mowry Admits She Hid From Her Family In The Bathroom During Lockdown

Tia Mowry said she needed to create a getaway from her family during the months they’ve been in quarantine.

The Sister, Sister alum is one of the many celebrities who have been home more often due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mowry shared with Us Weekly that the new dynamic has made it difficult for her to find time for herself. She’s been in lockdown with her husband Cory Hardict and their two children– Cree, 8 and Cairo, 2. With her little ones around, Mowry said she had to make a DIY getaway in her family’s bathroom.

“I locked myself in the bathroom with a glass of wine,” Mowry said. “There’s a picture of me on Instagram with a glass of wine. I was hiding from my children and my husband. So there have been many of those moments.”

Wine is something Mowry credits for passing the time in quarantine. She said she’s been drinking wine frequently to the point where she experienced heartburn. Once she learned her health could be affected, she confirmed that she’s now slowed down her wine consumption.

“I do about half a bottle every other day, so that should tell you. But I have slowed down. I have said, ‘You know what? Only on the weekends, because that acid reflux.’ But when [we] first started this quarantine, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, Tia.'”

While she does have the coping mechanisms that she’s using during quarantine, Mowry said the current unprecedented times has taken a toll on her in many ways. She shared she feels “overwhelmed” at times by her new normal and cries often about the circumstances. However, Mowry said she knows other mothers are having similar experiences and she hopes that more of them give themselves grace as often as possible. Mowry suggested that women who have children not put too much pressure on themselves during this time either.

Since becoming a mother back in 2011, Mowry has shared several milestones in her family, as well as her own personal struggles with having children in the past. Before giving birth to Cree, the actress shared with O Magazine that she could give birth naturally. She said she was diagnosed with endometriosis in her mid-20s after complaining about pelvic pain. The diagnosis would soon cause infertility issues, which made Mowry take action. Mowry began changing her diet to include probiotics, legumes, and lower-sugar fruits to help ease her pain and allow her to welcome her two children.