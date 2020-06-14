Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Story, Believes This Is A Year Of Change & Transformation

Nick Cordero’s coronavirus battle isn’t over yet, but his wife Amanda Kloots is already looking ahead to life beyond the hospital. Saturday evening, Amanda shared a story about Nick via her Instagram stories and detailed her vision of what it means for the months ahead.

The singer and Broadway actor has been hospitalized since the end of March due to COVID-19. Nick does have a lot of significant lung damage, as a recent CT scan confirmed, but Amanda is not giving up on bringing her husband home and seeing him recover.

In her Saturday evening Instagram stories, Amanda talked about her love for creating vision boards. She detailed that every January she creates one for herself, and each year when she reflects on it, nearly everything has happened in one way or another.

Amanda had repeatedly tried to get Nick to join her in this tradition, but she admitted it had never really been his thing. This past January, Amanda threw a small vision board party where a group of four of them created their 2020 boards.

She went on to explain how three of them diligently worked to assemble a variety of different photos on their boards. Nick, on the other hand, spent a long time meticulously cutting out one singular photo of RuPaul. This perplexed Amanda, but Nick explained that RuPaul really represented everything that Nick envisioned.

This vision board story came to Amanda on Saturday and it sparked something meaningful for her. She pointed out that RuPaul is all about perseverance and transformation. Nick is finding himself facing transformation as well.

“When Nick makes it out he will be a completely different person inside and outside,” Amanda noted.

While this COVID-19 battle isn’t something that either Nick or Amanda envisioned dealing with this year, Amanda still believes those vision boards apply to their current situation in a lot of ways.

“When he is finally healed, that his transformation, his change, will be such a beautiful thing, a life-altering thing in a good way, that he would have never, ever expected, never wished upon himself, but yet…” Nick’s wife further explained.

Amanda also shared a glimpse into the ongoing renovations being made to the home that she and Nick bought shortly before he got sick. They moved from New York to Los Angeles, and have been living in Scrubs star Zach Braff’s guest house while renovating this house.

Now, due to Nick’s illness, Amanda and her renovation team have made alterations to their original plans. The bathroom has been modified to ensure easy access for Nick, for example, and it looks like there is still a fair amount of work to be done before the family can move in there.

This year certainly has demanded change and transformation that goes far beyond anything that Nick and Amanda could have imagined. This long road to recovery isn’t over yet, but Amanda has clearly been focused on finding positive ways to maintain her determination and confidence and her fans love her for it.