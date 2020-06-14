Qimmah Russo Looks Smoking Hot In A Printed Mini Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo frequently shares snaps in which she showcases her sculpted figure in tight workout attire, but she went for a different vibe in her latest Instagram update, rocking a printed mini dress instead. The look showcased her toned legs and fit body to perfection.

The photos were taken outdoors, although Qimmah didn’t include a geotag on the post to specify exactly where. She stood in front of a sculpture, in an area with grass and other decorative features. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The mini dress Qimmah wore had long sleeves and a plunging v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The entire garment was crafted from a green-and-white tropical-printed fabric that seemed like a natural fit for the summer months.

The dress nipped in at Qimmah’s slim waist, before skimming over her lower body and ending just an inch or two down her thighs.

The silhouette showcased her sculpted physique without clinging too tightly to her toned body, and the short hem meant that her legs were on full display.

Qimmah’s long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in a sleek style. She carried a small white bag in one hand, and played with her hair in the first shot.

For the second snap, Qimmah brought both her hands to the strap on her bag, flashing a smile at the camera as she clutched the bag in front of her body. In the fourth and final slide, she gently held the hem of her dress in one hand, bringing the fabric out in a flirty gesture.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 6,200 likes within 40 minutes. The post also racked up 112 comments in the same time period.

“That’s a pretty dress on you,” one fan wrote.

“You are looking absolutely amazing on this beautiful Sunday morning. Hope you are having an awesome day,” another follower commented.

“#Perfection at its finest, literally,” a third fan remarked.

“One of the baddest ladies on the planet!!!” another follower added.

Qimmah loves to showcase her fit physique in skimpy workout gear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a short video clip in which she rocked a black sports bra and tiny purple booty shorts. She did several reps of an ab exercise while at a gym, and her chiselled body was on full display.