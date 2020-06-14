Sushant Singh Rajput Cause Of Death: Bollywood Actor Dead Of Apparent Suicide, Reportedly Suffered Depression

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death was reportedly a suicide.

The Bollywood actor was found dead in his home in Mumbai on Sunday, with police releasing a short statement saying that he died by suicide. The exact details of his death remains unclear, and the Hindustan Times reported that there was no suicide note found in the residence.

Rajput Was Reportedly Suffering Depression As He Lived Alone In Mumbai

As the report noted, Mumbai Police said on Sunday confirmed that the actor had died by suicide, but said that his death remained under investigation.

As Al Jazeera reported, there were some still unconfirmed details about exactly how he died.

“Initial reports citing police said the actor, who starred in films such as Kai Po Che!, PK, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra,” the report noted. “Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.”

The death came as a shock to many of Rajput’s fans, who said there were no signs that he may have been suicidal. But a Times of India report noted that Rajput had been suffering depression for several months and was living alone.

“The 34-year-old actor reportedly ended his life by hanging himself at his Bandra residence, where he was living alone during the lockdown,” the report said. “The reason behind him taking this extreme step is not clearly known, however, early reports allege that he was suffering from depression for the past 6 months.”

Like most cities around the globe, Mumbai had implemented strict lockdown measures in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Mental health experts have warned that these lockdowns could lead to a mental health crisis. As The Inquisitr reported, experts have warned that the pandemic and the stringent social distancing measures put in place to slow its spread could lead to hundreds of thousands of “deaths of despair” — which include suicides and drug overdoses.

As a Hindustan Times report noted, Rajput may have hinted at this depression in an Instagram tribute to his mother shared earlier this month in which he spoke of “fleeting life.”

Tributes Pour In After Rajput’s Death

BREAKING: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dead, suspected suicide pic.twitter.com/0OOIHPywCm — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 14, 2020

After word of Rajput’s death spread, many who knew and worked with the Bollywood actor spoke out about his life and the impact he had on the acting world. His death was first announced by his team, who asked fans to keep the actor in their thoughts while asking for privacy during the moment of grief.

Those speaking out included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mourned the actor’s early passing.

“A bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and leaves behind severable memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans,” he wrote in a tweet.

So much to say. But to sum it up you inspired so many of us brother. You paved the path. But why would you do this. Shocked and no I cannot believe. Rest in peace wherever you are. #SushantSingh ???????? — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) June 14, 2020

Many said they were shocked to hear of Rajput’s passing, including fellow Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who also shared condolences on social media.