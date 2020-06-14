Larsa Pippen Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini On The Beach

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken when she was on the beach. Larsa didn’t mention the brand behind her animal-print bikini, but the two-piece looked stunning on her curvaceous figure.

Larsa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she was perched on a stretch of pristine sand with the water gently lapping at the shore around her. The water was almost clear where it rushed over the sand, and transformed into a deeper blue towards the horizon. The sky above was blue, and natural sunlight illuminated the shot.

Larsa showed off her voluptuous physique in the animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The camera captured her in profile, so not much of the front of her swimsuit was visible, and fans weren’t able to admire her tantalizing cleavage. However, the swimsuit highlighted her slim waist and ample assets. The animal-print fabric looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the bottoms showed off her sculpted rear to perfection.

Larsa’s hair was styled in braids that were tight to her scalp at the top before cascading down her chest and back. The braids reached all the way to her waist and booty, and the look made a major style statement.

Larsa kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of simple stud earrings and some black sunglasses. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera as she placed both hands on her thighs, showing off her physique.

While Larsa didn’t specify whether the shot was a throwback or where it was taken, her fans still loved the smoking-hot update. The post racked up over 18,700 likes within 14 hours, and it also earned 232 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Body goals,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, captivated by Larsa’s fit figure.

“That’s a beautiful water as beautiful as you babe,” another follower commented, admiring the scenic landscape as well as Larsa’s curves.

“I admire you so much queen,” another fan remarked.

“Beautiful from top to bottom,” a fourth fan wrote, including a heart eyes emoji in his comment to further express his thoughts on the sizzling snap.

Larsa has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of snaps taken around the house in which she flaunts her fit figure. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she rocked a pair of sweatpants and a black crop top while holding a glass of wine in her stunning backyard.