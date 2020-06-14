Rhian Sugden Rocks A See-Through Black Lingerie, Shows Off Her Incredible Curves

British model Rhian Sugden went online on Sunday and wowed her admirers by posting yet another hot snapshot, one in which she showed off her enviable curves.

In the snap, the 33-year-old model could be seen rocking a very stylish yet sexy black lingerie set. The bra cups were made up of sheer material and boasted a push-up feature that allowed her to show off her cleavage. The see-through fabric provided fans with a glimpse of her nipples. The sexy cage bra also featured multiple straps with buckles.

Rhian paired her bra with sheer black panties that featured a cutout and two straps that she pulled up high on her hips to accentuate her slender figure. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

She opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo the look. The application appeared to have included a foundation, coral blush, a nude lipstick, a thin coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. Rhian wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulders.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, which is the model’s hometown. It looked like the shoot took place in her room. To pose, she knelt atop her bed which was covered with white sheets. She lightly touched her hair, tilted her head, sported a pout, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her underwear was from the U.K-based lingerie retailer, Wolf & Whistle. She also praised her lingerie collection, claiming it to be better than everyone else’s.

Within an hour of posting, the pic amassed more than 4,700 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about a hundred comments to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Oh, wow, you are so beautiful and stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So hot, I literally have no words. Just continue to post, please,” another user chimed in.

“You look amazing, Rhian. Great pic,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “mind-blowing,” “so sexy,” and “queen,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Rhian is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on social media and knowing that fans love to see her racy snaps, she posts them almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared another sexy snapshot in which she could be seen rocking a figure-hugging pink bodysuit, one that allowed her to show off her long, lean legs and ample cleavage.