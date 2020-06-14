Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sexy new video of herself in a bikini on Sunday, June 14. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 2.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was recorded while she soaked up the sun and hung out poolside. Natalia switched between a number of sexy poses and angles for the promotional video as she enjoyed a Bang Energy drink, exuding a sultry-yet-happy vibe.

Her long, brunette and blond hair — which featured highlights — did not appear to be styled as they fell down her back and around her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

She also appeared to be rocking a bit of makeup for the video; a move that highlighted her natural facial features and added some glamour to her look. The application seemingly included blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, and a nude lipstick.

Her bikini top was black, featured a white polka-dot design, and tied around her neck and back. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty chest, while its tiny cups exposed an ample amount of her cleavage, and underboob.

She paired the swimsuit top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut. The briefs especially flaunted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derrière. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps also drew attention to her flat midriff.

The model did not indicate where she was recorded, opting to leave her location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she asked for people to either “love” her or leave her alone, before tagging Bang Energy and the CEO’s Instagram handles.

The sizzling video was received with instant approval and support from plenty of her fans, amassing more than 7,000 likes and 40,000 views in just the first half-hour after going live. An additional 100 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, beauty, and swimsuit.

“Loving you,” one social media user commented.

“So stunning,” added a second fan.

“Mood all hot girl summer,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely perfect,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Natalia has posted a great deal of sizzling posts on her social media account as of late. Just on June 9, she stunned fans after rocking a revealing tie-dye bikini that showed off her insane figure, per The Inquisitr. The post received more than 105,000 likes.