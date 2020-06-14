Yanita Yancheva Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

On Sunday, June 14, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva shared a suggestive snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 32-year-old posing on a balcony overlooking what appears to be a backyard. Numerous trees and a house can be seen in the blurred background.

The mother-of-one sported a white sweatshirt adorned with a colorful butterfly pattern from the apparel company, Drip Creationz. She opted to go pantless, wearing only a pair of thong underwear that left little to the imagination. Her pert derriere and lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with ankle socks and white tennis shoes.

Yanita wore her long blond hair down in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

For the photo, the Instagram star turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She grasped the balcony railing, as she bent one of her knees and leaned forward. Yanita tugged on the hem of her sweatshirt and turned her head, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Drip Creationz by tagging the company. She also noted that she will be focusing on toning up her legs “tomorrow” and asked her followers if they planned on working out.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Yes I’m training [at] home,” wrote one commenter.

“Yep!! Training only with a pair of Dumbbells,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Omg!!! Hotness overload!!!” said a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Love your body,” added a different devotee.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy string bikini while posing in front of a pool. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.