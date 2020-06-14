Tahlia Hall Looks Smoking Hot In A White Crop Top & Black Panties On Instagram

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share yet another racy upload with her adoring fans. The gorgeous model flashed her curves while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy pic, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she wore a white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and fit perfectly over her ample bust. It also flashed her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process.

She paired the top with some black panties. The underwear were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist tightly. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the pic. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

Tahlia looked comfy in the shot. She posed on a bed made up with a white blanket and multiple white and purple pillows. She leaned back and placed one hand at her waist while the other came up to touch her hair. She bent one knee and gave a sultry stare into the lens as well.

Tahlia wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, under eyes, and brow bones. She seemed to complete the application with pale pink lipstick.

Tahlia’s 525,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first eight hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks on the pic.

“Your literally insane!” one follower commented.

“Nice photo sweetie,” gushed another.

“You look always beautiful,” a third person wrote.

“Most beautiful eyes out there,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to putting her curvy physique in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and scanty lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a yellow bikini with a racy cutout in the front. To date, that pic has earned more than 33,000 likes and over 590 comments.