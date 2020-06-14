Melissa Riso Sizzles In Gray Bodysuit While Posing With Serious Fire Power: ‘Naughty Hobby’

Melissa Riso showed off her gorgeous curves while also revealing what she called a “naughty hobby” on Instagram this morning, and the model’s followers appreciated her honesty.

The model wore a heathered gray tank style bodysuit with a low-cut neckline that showed off a generous peek at her ample cleavage. Melissa paired the top with black bottoms that showed off a hint of skin between the waistline and the bodysuit’s leg openings. The look showed off her nipped-in waist and voluptuous curves as well as her toned arms. In the background, several colorful posters hung on a dark wall.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks in curls, which cascaded over one shoulder and down her back from a side part. It looked like Melissa had on some makeup that highlighted her features with some soft pink lip color adorning her full lips. Her brown eyes popped with some eyeliner and dark black eyelashes. She accessorized with a thin short gold chain that had a pendant hanging from it, and small earrings. Around her waist, Melissa had a black utility belt that had several guns holstered in it. She wrapped one pink manicured hand around a weapon at her hip, and in her other hand, she held a large gun pointed up and out of the frame.

In the caption, Melissa called her gun shooting hobby naughty and said it was okay to have hobbies like that. Then, she hashtagged several different things like self-defense and guns. Her followers seemed to love the look with nearly 4,700 Instagrammers hitting the like button, and more than 150 left a comment for the gun enthusiast. Many who replied used the flame and heart emoji to express that they loved the hot look.

“OMG that is sexy, and what is the thing that gun is holding? AAHAAHAHAHAHHAAA,” replied one devotee.

Several of Melissa’s followers felt that there wasn’t anything bad about her gun shooting hobby.

“Who said shooting guns is naughty, lol? You can go shoot with me anytime,” a second follower wondered.

“You might have a gun, but you look bomb,” wrote a third Instagrammer who also included a double pink heart emoji.

“Such a bad*ss that’s gorgeous with that smoking body and gorgeous eyes! Take care,” a fourth fan wished including various flame, heart, heart eye, and other emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Melissa showed off her body in a tiny white bikini that contrasted with her deeply tanned skin, and her followers appreciated the sexy swimwear.