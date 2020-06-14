Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spotted At L.A. Restaurant Together Amid Rumors They Might Reunite

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed hanging out at The Nice Guy restaurant together as rumors of their reunion continue to swirl. The former couple called it quits last fall after dating for two years and having a daughter together.

After their meal at the Los Angeles hot spot, the two were seen leaving the restaurant wearing matching black outfits. Kylie rocked a long black leather jacket and black shirt. Scott, on the other hand, wore black jeans, a black shirt, and a black hat, as images published by People show.

Both tried to dodge the paparazzi, as Kylie held her hands to cover her face and a security guard tried to hold a coat around her head. Travis tucked his head down and stayed behind security staff.

Still, the makeup mogul was recognizable from her newly-dyed honey brown hair and clear manicure, a look she’s been sporting for a few days now.

No word on whether the dinner was romantic or if the couple is just hanging as friends, but a source told People that the two are happy together, though Kylie isn’t putting a label on things.

“It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though,” a source added.

Mason Disick, the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian, confirmed that the two aren’t officially back together while chatting on an Instagram live in March, but the couple have been spotted together several times since they officially announced in October that they were done. As The Inquisitr previously reported, they spend holidays and have family time together.

While the two are reportedly hanging out and co-parenting daughter Stormi, a source told Us Weekly that Travis is still hoping to get back together with the 22-year-old.

“He is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile,” an insider said. “They stay in touch and hang out.”

Travis isn’t the only one who sees a future with his ex. A source said after the couple put their relationship on pause that the people around them didn’t think it was over.

“Everyone around them thinks they will get back together,” a source said when the couple split.

But it’s possible that even if the two do reunite, it won’t be anytime soon.

“It doesn’t look like they will immediately reconcile anymore,” an insider said. “They have differing objectives and two different lives.”

Regardless of their relationship status, Travis has said that he still loves Kylie.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” he said. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”