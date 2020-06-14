Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves And Cleavage In Barely There Bikini

Internet sensation Bella Araujo sent temperatures around the world soaring once more after she shared a stunning new snapshot of herself on social media Sunday, June 14. The bombshell posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit

The 29-year-old — who is from Manaus, Brazil — was photographed on a beach, as the ocean and sky filled the background behind her. Bella took center stage, standing directly in front of the camera while in the ocean. She exuded a sexy vibe as she propped her backside out and pouted a bit. She also directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bella also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup that added a significant amount of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a brown lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a revealing two-piece bikini.

Her silver bikini top tied around her neck and back and did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. Its tiny cups also struggled to contain the beauty’s voluptuous chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She paired the swimsuit top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut. The briefs showed off her curvaceous hips and her bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side-straps drew eyes toward her tiny core.

She accessorized the beachside look with a large necklace and a gold watch.

She revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Fortaleza, Brazil. Meanwhile, she took to the post’s caption to simply share a few hashtags paying homage to Sunday “vibes” and the sea.

The sexy image was met with a great deal of approval and support from Bella’s fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes just 45 minutes after going live. An additional 300 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her hourglass figure, good looks, and daring bikini.

“Beautiful lady,” one user wrote.

“You are very stunning,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer asserted in Portuguese.

“So so lovely,” a fourth follower chimed in.

