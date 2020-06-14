Khloe Terae Strips Down For Scandalously Sexy Snaps Taken Outdoors

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a smoking-hot double update in which she stripped down to nothing at all while stretching out on an inflatable pool floatie. As the geotag indicated, the pictures were taken in Malibu, California.

Khloe positioned her bombshell body on a pool floatie that was in a large outdoor pool. The picture had a moody background and much of the surrounding area was slightly blurred, making it so that Khloe remained the focal point of the shot.

She stretched out on her stomach and had her pert rear fully exposed. Her pose also accentuated her hourglass physique, as her slim waist contrasted her ample assets. Khloe had both elbows on the pool floatie, with one arm covering her curves, although a tantalizing amount of side boob was still visible.

Though she didn’t have a single stitch of clothing on, Khloe added a few accessories. On one wrist, she wore a delicate watch, and on the other, she layered two bracelets. A pair of sunglasses was perched atop her head and she adjusted them slightly as she gazed off into the distance. Khloe’s beauty look was stunning and had a bronzed glow that made it perfect for a day outside floating around in the pool.

Khloe switched up her position only slightly in the second snap, shifting her body a bit to the side and changing her gaze so she was focused on something up above. Her curvaceous figure was still on full display in the shot, and she kept her upper arm positioned so that her breasts were partially obscured.

Khloe had what appeared to be a soft pink gloss on her lips, which were parted slightly as she examined something up above. Long lashes completed her beauty look, accentuating her stunning eyes.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 11,700 likes within 18 hours, as well as 284 comments from her eager fans.

“Bod goals,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“You are the woman of everybody’s dreams,” another follower commented.

“You get more gorgeous every single day,” a third fan added.

“Simply magnificent,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe flaunted her flawless curves in a skimpy white string bikini. She had her blond locks wrapped up in a towel above her head, and held a beverage in one hand and a book in the other as she soaked her feet in a tub filled with flower petals. A large window nearby filled the space with natural light and her bronzed body looked stunning in the massive Instagram update.