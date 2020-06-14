Casey Costelloe Goes Full Bombshell In A Stunning Black Bikini At The Beach

Casey Costelloe rocked yet another sexy look in her most recent Instagram post on Saturday night. The stunning model showed off her fit figure while revealing in the caption of the photo that exercising from home kept her sane during the coronavirus lockdown.

In the racy shot, Casey went full bombshell as she rocked a skimpy black bikini. The tiny top exposed her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a sheer white lace robe that she wore off of her shoulders.

Casey posed with one hip pushed out. She had one hand resting at her side while the other came up to play with her hair. She bent one knee and arched her back slightly while wearing a flirty smirk on her face. In the background of the photo, a clear blue sky, rolling green hill, and stunning ocean view could be seen.

Casey had her blond hair parted in the center. She opted to style her long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheekbones and pale pink lipstick.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,400 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“I still say the same thing Casey: Your body it’s a Master piece of art and you have so much Beauty and Sensuality,” one follower wrote.

“Casey you are the most beautiful, sorry you are unique,” another stated.

“And certainly looking fit and healthy, love!” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re so full of love, integrity, peace & harmony,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently delighted her followers when she posed in some gorgeous white lingerie. That snap has earned more than 9,400 likes and over 350 comments to date.