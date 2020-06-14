Lauren Simpson Trains Her Abs In Black Mesh Crop Top And Purple Shorts

Lauren Simpson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new ab workout with her close to 2 million followers.

In the shared clips, the Australian fitness model/trainer rocked a black mesh crop top over a purple sports bra and paired that with matching shorts.

Lauren started the workout with an exercise called dead bugs. For this move, she lay on her back and kept her head raised. Then she lifted her legs and bent them at about a 90-degree angle before she slowly pushed her feet forward. She did all this with her arms raised above her chest. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions.

Lauren stayed on the floor in the next clip as she performed a variation of the standard crunch. She started the exercise with her knees raised and her feet on the ground. Then she stretched her arms forward and slid her hands toward her knees as she raised her torso. In her caption, she wrote that her goal was to lift her wrists to her knee and admitted that the move was challenging despite the “short range of motion.”

Lauren got into a side plank position in the next clip for a set of oblique crunches. The move required her to raise her knee toward her chest while simultaneously lowering her elbow towards it. Her caption suggested doing 15 repetitions on each side.

Next, she ended the circuit with a set of butterfly situps. For this exercise, Lauren lay on her back with the soles of her feet together and her knees spread. With her arms outstretched, she lifted her torso until they came close to touching the ground in front of her. In her caption, Lauren suggested doing 25 reps per set.

The post has racked up close to 10,000 likes, as of this writing, and almost 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to the exercise demonstration. Lauren got positive comments from other fitness influencers like Valentina Lequeux and Courtney Black but her non-so-famous fans complimented her as well.

“Loving this one too and the outfit,” one fan wrote before adding a trio of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Great abs exercises! I learned a few new ones here,” a second Instagram user added.

“This is why I follow your page amazing content,” a third fan wrote.

“Love this workout!! Abs on [fire emoji]” a fourth Instagram user gushed. “I really am enjoying your at-home workouts. Thank you soo much for posting so many varieties!!!”