Dolly Castro Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear

On Saturday, June 13, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro uploaded a stunning Instagram post for her 6.2 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 35-year-old posed on a paved walkway that was overlooking a valley. Numerous trees and buildings can be seen in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Orange County, California.

Dolly sizzled in a bright orange sports bra and a pair of high-waisted teal leggings. The skintight activewear, which was from the brand, 1st Phorm, accentuated the model’s incredible curves and slender waist. She accessorized the sporty look with her sparkling engagement ring and black tennis shoes.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a low ponytail and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be warm-toned eyeshadow and a few coats of mascara. Dolly also seemed to be sporting highlighter and nude lip gloss.

The mother-of-one faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She placed one of her hands in her pant pocket, as she grasped her ponytail. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the photographer, smiling brightly. A black backpack also manufactured by 1st Phorm and a container of the company’s supplement powder had been placed next to her.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted California had been experiencing warmer weather and that she enjoys “fresh air cardio.” She also advertised 1st Phorm’s Intra-Formance supplement powder.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Quite a few of Dolly’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[You’re] gorgeous my love,” wrote a fan.

“Such a radiantly beautiful woman with an astoundingly gorgeous smile,” added a different devotee.

“Cutie with a booty,” said another follower, adding both a smiling face and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Very attractive beauty so sweet,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.