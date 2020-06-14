Ellie Gonsalves Looks Stunning In A Close-Up Snap

Model and actress Ellie Gonsalves stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her recent post, in which she showed off her beauty in a breathtaking close-up snap. Ellie didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, but she was likely in her home in Australia.

In the picture, Ellie wore a crop top crafted from a pale blue printed fabric with a silky sheen to it. The top had puffed sleeves that gave the look a feminine vibe, and a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Ellie’s bronzed skin looked gorgeous against the pale shades in the top, and though the photo was cropped just below her cleavage, there was still plenty for her followers to admire in the shot.

Ellie’s brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders in soft, textured waves, coming to just below her collar bone. Her strands were parted in the middle so that her locks framed her breathtaking face, and she mentioned in the caption of the post that she had finally had an opportunity to get her hair done, as well as her nails, which weren’t visible in the shot.

Ellie’s beauty look was simple yet absolutely stunning, accentuating her natural beauty without being too over-the-top.

Bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and she also seemed to have highlighted her eyes with some black eye liner, long lashes, and soft, neutral tones that made her gorgeous eyes pop. Her skin looked flawless in the snap, and she appeared to have a hint of highlighter and blush on in order to emphasize her bone structure.

Ellie finished off the beauty look with a soft pink shade on her lips, and she flashed a huge smile in the gorgeous photograph. Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it received over 12,200 likes within 18 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. The post also had 149 comments from her eager fans.

“Stunning,” one fan commented simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“My goodness you are so beautiful,” another follower added.

“Amazing beauty and lovely smile!!!” one fan remarked, followed by a string of emoji.

“Jeez. You’re gorgeous. It’s good to have you back,” a fourth fan wrote.

While not much of her toned physique was visible in her latest update, Ellie frequently shares snaps that showcase her fit figure. Back on April 30, 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie posted a shot taken at Tamborine Mountain in Queensland, Australia. She flaunted her bombshell body in a pair of tight white leggings and a matching long-sleeved crop top.