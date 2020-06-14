Kim Kardashian Explains Why It Was ‘Scary’ To Celebrate Scott Disick’s Birthday & Shares Photos From The Event

Kim revealed that a small group of family members met up to celebrate with Scott a few weeks ago.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to share a few photos from Scott Disick’s birthday party. Scott and Kim’s sister Kourtney may no longer be a couple, but he was one of the first people that Kim ventured out to see after self-isolating with her husband and kids for weeks.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kim, 39, revealed that Scott’s party was the first time she’d been around a group of people other than husband Kanye West, 43, and the couple’s four kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confessed that it felt “scary” to take a break from quarantine to party, even though Scott’s 37th birthday bash was an intimate affair attended by a small number of people.

Kim revealed that the party took place a few weeks ago, and she shared a few photos from the event. In the first shot, she was taking a selfie with Scott as she held up a half-eaten vanilla ice cream cone. This was the only photo that the birthday boy appeared in.

The second snap showed the somewhat revealing outfit that Kim wore to the party. She rocked a gray cropped sweater with a loose knit. The curve-hugging garment had a low, square neckline, cap sleeves, and a pointed hem. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged jeans in a light blue wash. Kim was pictured with her mother Kris, 64. The momager rocked a frilly black lace dress decorated with colorful butterflies. Kim and Kris were both barefoot.

Scott’s ex, 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, made an appearance in the third photo. She wore a red satin shirt with long sleeves, a collar, and buttons down the front. Her bottoms weren’t visible, and she was showing a lot of leg. On her feet, she wore a pair of snakeskin-print, slide-on sandals with kitten heels. She and Kim both wore their hair up in high ponytails. Their younger sister Khloe, 35, wore her blond hair down. She rocked a dark gray sports bra, an unbuttoned light blue dress shirt, distressed Daisy Dukes, and a pair of gray-and-blue sneakers.

In her final photo, Kim posed with her 4-year-old son Saint and Cici Bussey, the cousin of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney and Scott spent some time together a few weeks ago after his brief stint at a rehab center. The former couple and their kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4 — vacationed in Lake Powell, Utah, where they celebrated Scott’s birthday over Memorial Day weekend. According to Us Weekly, the party with Kim and the rest of her family took place in Los Angeles, and it included a cake decorated with a throwback photo of Scott.