Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Thong For Sizzling Workout Photos

American influencer Katelyn Runck sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted some sizzling new content on Sunday, June 14. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers.

The North Dakota-born internet model was photographed outdoors, on what appeared to be a rooftop, for the two-photo slideshow. Katelyn took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between sultry poses while her gym equipment laid out on the floor around her. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she shared a pout with the camera.

Her long, highlighted brunette hair was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves, in the first image. Meanwhile, in the second snap, she used her hand to pull her locks back and away from her face.

Katelyn also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the images, a move that emphasized her chiseled facial features and glammed up her look. The application seemingly included foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and bit of blush.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a tiny ensemble.

The model rocked a vibrant blue T-shirt that featured the word “inspired” on it. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her body, showing off her busty chest underneath. Also on display was the model’s rock-hard abs, as the top was cropped and reached just below her chest.

She paired the shirt with a pair of white underwear. The tiny briefs also did not provide much coverage as they showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere.

The model did not include a geotag for the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

In the caption, she stated that she was motivated to work out by the “fear of being average.” She also asked her fans which snapshot they preferred, before tagging the photographer Lee LHGFX.

The sizzling series was received with a great deal of approval and support from thousands of her fans, garnering more than 9,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. An additional 500 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to overload the model with compliments.

“Very beautiful,” one social media user commented.

“You are marvelous, gorgeous, stunning,” added a second fan.

“Your body is a work of art,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are anything but average,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Katelyn has posted a number of sexy snapshots of herself on social media, especially as of late. Just yesterday, on June 13, she left fans stunned once more after she rocked a scandalous bodysuit that showed off her voluptuous assets, per The Inquisitr.