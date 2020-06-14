Andreane Chamberland Slays In A Colorful Unzipped Bikini As She Soaks Up Some Sun

Andreane Chamberland slayed in a racy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday morning. The stunning model flashed her figure as she struck a sexy pose for the camera.

In the racy pic, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she rocked a colorful bikini. The tiny top featured vibrant yellow and pink colors with black trim and a zipper in the front. The garment put her toned arms on display and featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms hugged her tiny waist tightly and also featured zippers on the sides, which she left unzipped to show off even more skin around her curvy hips. Her flat tummy and impressive abs, as well as her killer legs were also spotlighted in the post.

She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck, multiple rings on her fingers, and bracelets on her wrists.

Andreane sat on a white towel with her legs apart for the snap. She placed both of her hands on her knees and arched her back slightly as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Andreane wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in mermaid waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Andreane’s 516,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 6,600 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 370 messages during that time.

“Barbie girl,” one follower remarked.

“WOW sexy,” another stated.

“Goddess,” a third person wrote.

“In love with these colors,” a fourth social media user commented.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her petite figure in racy outfits. She’s been known to sport scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a white bikini and a pair of roller skates. To date, that post has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 470 comments.