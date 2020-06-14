Amanda Cerny Shows Off Round Booty In White Bikini & Sheer Coverup Skirt

Amanda Cerny turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram feed on Saturday evening. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a skintight white bikini and a sheer coverup that showcased her best assets. She posed in front of a mirror, so her body was shown off from all angles.

The photo was taken from behind as Amanda stood in front of a log-framed mirror on a wooden vanity. It’s unclear exactly where the image was snapped, but Amanda appeared to be in a rustic cabin. The mirror’s reflection showed an uncovered window looking out on a somewhat overcast day. Despite the cloudy weather, Amanda looked ready for some outdoor time in her skimpy two-piece.

Amanda’s look included a plunging white top with a zipper down the front. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the back dipped low, so a bit of Amanda’s sideboob was on show.

Amanda’s flat, toned tummy was also on full display between the top and cheeky matching bottom. The high cuts exposed her pert derriere and long, lean legs. Amanda covered the bikini bottom with a completely see-through, white maxi skirt with green, black and pink tropical designs throughout.

Amanda did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair fell down her back in natural waves.

Amanda leaned against the dark wood sink and arched her back slightly, sticking her round booty out. In the mirror, fans could see that she squeezed her arms against her chest, causing her cleavage to spill out more. Amanda looked over her shoulder and flashed a sultry gaze for the camera.

Amanda’s post garnered more than 1 million likes and just over 3,100 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you’re stunning,” one fan said.

“This is a great photo, you look absolutely beautiful,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“Nice outfit you look good,” a third follower wrote.

“Wowwww you look amazing Amanda!” a fourth fan said.

Amanda always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this month, the babe sat by a bar and sported skimpy black lingerie, which her followers loved.