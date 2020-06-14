Christina Aguilera Shares Sweet Snap Taken In The Pool To Celebrate Her Son’s Graduation

Pop star Christina Aguilera surprised her 6.8 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sweep snap taken to celebrate her son Max’s graduation. Christina didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where exactly it was taken, but the duo appeared to be hanging out in a pool outside. A large inflatable slide leading into the water was in the background, incorporating eye-catching tones of green, purple and blue. Some trees and greenery were visible in the distance as well, and the sun shone down on the duo as they enjoyed some time in the water.

Christina’s platinum blond locks were slicked back away from her face and damp from the water. Her bold brows were visible over the edge of her sunglasses, and her pale skin looked flawless.

Since the picture was taken while Max and Christina were cuddled up together, her swimsuit wasn’t visible in the shot, as her son’s arms were wrapped around her. However, she still managed to make a style statement with her sunglasses, which featured bold pink frames and mirrored lenses. Christina’s hands holding a cell phone were visible in the reflection of her sunglasses.

Despite being in the pool, Christina also had a bold pink lip color on her lips, which were quirked in a soft smile. Her son was by her side, with his brunette locks slightly tousled and damp from the water as well.

Christina paired the sweet snap with a heartfelt caption that shared her well wishes for her son as well as any other graduates celebrating a milestone right now. The picture captured a sweet moment between mother and son, and her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her life.

The post racked up over 285,200 likes within 18 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Elsa Hosk. The post also received 1,378 comments from Christina’s eager fans in the same time span.

“He’s got his mommas beautiful freckles. Congratulations Max,” one fan commented.

“What a beautiful and cute photo!!!” another follower wrote.

“You were the best musician in my childhood and still. I love you. Best voice in the world,” a third fan added.

“Little Max is so big!!! Congratulations on your graduation!!” another follower commented.

While Christina occasionally shares glimpses into her personal life on her Instagram page, she also stuns her followers with plenty of breathtaking snaps capturing her beauty. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a beautiful double Instagram update in which she rocked a cozy-looking bathrobe draped around her body, and paired the casual look with a chic hairstyle and vibrant pink lip color.