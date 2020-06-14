Kayla Moody Gets Steamy In A Racy White Crop Top, Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Hat

Kayla Moody went scantily clad for a recent Instagram update on Sunday morning. The hot model flashed her curves while wishing her followers a good morning.

In the stunning pic, Kayla looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny white crop top. The shirt was sleeveless to show off her toned arms and shoulders, and included a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. She also showcased her underboob by pulling the garment up.

She teamed the top with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while giving fans a peek at her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the snap. She accessorized the style with a cowboy hat on her head.

Kayla posed with her hip pushed to the side. She had one hand tugging at her shirt while the other grabbed at her hat. She tilted her head towards the ground and closed her eyes while wearing a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a clear blue sky and green foliage could be seen.

Kayla covered the top of her long, blond hair with the hat. She styled the golden locks in loose curls that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a sexy makeup look for the shot. The application seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the look with light pink lip gloss.

Kayla’s 858,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The post garnered more than 5,800 likes within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages.

“You are gorgeous,” one follower declared.

“Wow beautiful,” another wrote.

“Love you in Daisy Dukes Baby!!” a third social media user remarked.

“Good morning beautifull [sic] princess looking absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model is known for showing some skin in tiny outfits online. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla recently gained attention by flaunting her hourglass curves in a skimpy red bathing suit with a daring cut. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 650 comments.