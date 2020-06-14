Monica Huldt Lets It All Hang Out In A Colorful Monokini With A Doughnut Print

Monica Huldt returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share yet another racy upload with her adoring fans. The model flashed some skin while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a barely-there monokini with a doughnut print on it. The garment boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The suit also featured a plunging neckline that put her massive cleavage in the spotlight.

The bottom rested high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

Monica sat on an outdoor patio in front of a large window. She had her legs bent and sat on her feet. One hand touched the ground beside her while the other rested on a padded lounge chair. She tilted her head down and closed her eyes while wearing a slight smirk on her face. In the background, a clear blue sky and desert scene were visible.

Monica wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that she pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink lipstick.

Monica’s 699,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Wow you are incredibly Beautiful my love My Princess,” one follower wrote.

“You look fantastic as always,” another stated.

“Stunning,” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful lady,” a fourth person remarked.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking scanty outfits in her racy photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a skimpy white crop top that flaunted her underboob and a pair of tiny shorts with a cowboy hat on her head. That snap has raked in more than 9,000 likes and over 140 comments to date.