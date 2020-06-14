Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Metallic Gold Swimsuit

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she rocked a metallic gold one-piece swimsuit while on the beach. The stunning shot was captured by photographer Mario Sierra, who Alessandra made sure to tag in the picture itself.

The beach featured in the photo was in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated. Alessandra sat on a stretch of smooth sand with the ocean visible in the distance. Waves crashed against the water, and the sky above was clear and sunny. The photographer made the choice to blur the background a bit so that Alessandra’s fit physique remained the focal point of the shot.

Alessandra rocked a one-piece metallic gold swimsuit that featured thin straps which went over her shoulders and a low-cut back that exposed plenty of skin. The sides of the swimsuit stretched high over her hips, elongating her incredible legs even more, and the back of the suit was a thong style. Alessandra sat with her legs crossed, and though part of her pert backside was on the sand, some of it was still visible in the shot. A thin layer of sand coated her rear and back, suggesting she may have been rolling around on the sand a bit during the course of the photoshoot.

Alessandra placed one hand on either one of her knees as she gazed out at the ocean, and the photo had a serene feel. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in tousled, damp waves, and she appeared to have on no visible accessories beyond a pair of sunglasses. The golden hue of the swimsuit looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and the sun shone down on her, illuminating her and giving her a beautiful glow.

Alessandra didn’t mention where her swimsuit came from, but there was still plenty for her fans to love about the shot. The picture racked up over 93,600 likes within 12 hours, and also received 360 comments from her eager fans.

“Love the bathing suit!” one fan commented.

“A Goddess in the Sun!” another follower wrote.

“I’d love to meet you at the beach… doing some yoga or whatever… you would be the sunshine in my life,” one fan added, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunningly beautiful,” a fourth fan remarked.

Alessandra frequently shares snaps in which her toned figure is on display in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked an aqua-colored one-piece swimsuit. That photo was taken by Mario Sierra as well, and the swimsuit showcased her body to perfection.