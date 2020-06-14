Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Cleavage & New Hairstyle In Sexy Instagram Update

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 752,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot update in which she flaunted her cleavage as well as her new hairstyle. Chloe didn’t include a geotag on the post, but it appeared to have been taken indoors, with a silver curtain behind her providing a neutral backdrop.

The photo was captured at a close angle, and only part of Chloe’s ensemble was visible. She showcased her tantalizing curves in a black lace lingerie piece that featured two straps stretching around the outside of her ample assets and towards her neck. The piece was secured with a thin strap around her neck, but featured a massive keyhole cut-out that exposed a serious amount of cleavage. The picture was cropped just below Chloe’s breasts, so fans weren’t able to see the rest of the outfit.

However, based on the caption, it seems that Chloe wanted her followers to pay attention to her hair rather than her curvaceous figure. She mentioned her new style, and showed off her dark tresses in the shot. Chloe had soft side-swept bangs that just grazed her eyebrows, and her hair cascaded down her chest in a flawless blow-out. She appeared to have plenty of layers in her long locks which added some volume and dimension to the look.

Chloe’s beauty look was simple yet glamorous. She incorporated what seemed like soft pink and peach tones into her eyeshadow for a subtle look, and added some drama with long lashes and a sleek cat eye liner. Her skin looked flawless, with a hint of highlighter and blush accentuating her angles. She finished off the beauty look with what appeared to be a peach gloss slicked over her plump pout. Her lips were parted in the shot as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post received over 13,000 likes within 19 hours. The post also racked up 360 comments in the same time span.

“Wowww I love your hair its absolutely gorgeous my sexy girl,” one fan wrote, responding to the question Chloe posed in the caption.

“Perfection,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another follower added.

“Yes I love your new hair and you look so gorgeous and hot and sexy as always,” a fourth fan wrote.

