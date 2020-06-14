NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Offer John Collins To Warriors In Exchange For Draymond Green And 2021 1st-Round Pick

In the midst of the NBA hiatus due to the spread of coronavirus worldwide, several crazy trade ideas have started surfacing all around the web. These include the hypothetical trade deal that would send Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins to the Golden State Warriors. The suggested trade scenario appeared in a recent article written by Dallin Duffy of Fansided’s Soaring Down South where he created a list of potential deals the Hawks could make in the 2020 NBA offseason.

In the proposed trade deal, the Hawks would be trading Collins to the Warriors while getting Draymond Green and a top-five protected 2021 first-round pick in return. Though Collins is currently viewed as an essential part of Atlanta’s rebuilding plan, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk really pushes through with the blockbuster trade.

Schlenk, a former Warriors executive, perfectly knew what Green could bring to their team as he was the man responsible for scouting and suggesting the team to select Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. As Duffy noted, the potential acquisition of Green would greatly help the Hawks in improving their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 28 in the league, allowing 112.3 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Also, to ease the departure of Collins, the Hawks would receive a 2021 first-round pick that would enable them to add another young and promising talent to their roster.

“Draymond is a proven winner and one of the best defensive players in recent NBA memory. The Hawks have been near the bottom of the league when it comes to defense for quite some time, and he can finally help them turn it around. The 2021 first-rounder will likely be in the mid-’20s, which will be a nice bonus more than a true game-changer.”

Meanwhile, Collins would be an intriguing addition to the Warriors. Though he’s only 22, Collins is already making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. This season, he’s averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. If Collins could establish the same performance in Golden State, adding him to the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins would undoubtedly boost the Warriors’ chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, as of now, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors would really be interested in trading one of their franchise cornerstones for an inexperienced player like Collins. If ever the Warriors consider trading Green, it would only be in a blockbuster deal that would help them land a legitimate NBA superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.