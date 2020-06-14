‘DWTS’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Reportedly Planning To Stay In U.S. & Skip ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Due To Pandemic

The veteran TV judge reportedly plans to only work on one show this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bruno Tonioli is reportedly planning to pull out of his long-running role on the TV competition Strictly Come Dancing for this year should the show move forward with an 18th season.

The Dancing with the Stars judge is said to be forced to choose between the two shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that he has prioritized the U.S. celebrity ballroom competition, which is set to return to ABC this fall. An insider revealed that Bruno was forced to choose between the two shows due to travel concerns as the pandemic continue to wreak havoc in both the U.K. and the U.S.

“Traveling back and forth to the US isn’t likely to be possible this year, the source the Daily Star.

The insider added that the main concern is that regular flights back and forth between the two countries would put Bruno, 64, at increased risk of catching the virus.

“On a logistical level he may need to quarantine every time he arrives back in Britain, which obviously isn’t viable if he needs to be back in the U.S. just a few days later,” the source added.

While Bruno’s health is the top priority, he would be sorely missed on Strictly Come Dancing, where he sits alongside fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood.

Bruno is one of the most popular judges on both dancing shows. While he has missed episodes of Strictly in the past due to DWTS commitments, skipping an entire season could put the U.K. show in jeopardy because he is one of the most popular regulars on the series.

Bruno has been on a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2004 and on Dancing With the Stars since 2005. The Italian choreographer has logged more than 400 episodes on each series, per IMDB.

Bruno has long struggled with juggling the two high-profile shows. He previously told Italy magazine that it’s hard for him to do the American version of the show at the same time as the British one. The TV judge explained that the jetlag is “pretty tough” when he flies back and forth to do three days in Los Angeles and then three days in London for two solid months.

“It does get to you,” Bruno admitted. “But because the shows are live they give you such a charge of adrenaline you move with it. It does take it out of you but then again it’s fabulous, the shows are massive hits.”

Bruno added that during those two months he can’t do anything else except focus on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars has already been confirmed for its 29th season, but it is unclear what changes will be made to the show’s live format due to the health pandemic.