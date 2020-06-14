‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday: Lauren Confronts Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, June 15 reveals an episode where Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) hunted Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) down. Lauren crossed over from The Young and the Restless to confront Sheila for the crimes she committed against her, per Soaps.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restlessran out of new episodes on April 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Both sudsers are currently airing vintage episodes according to a weekly theme. This week, the CBS soap opera will feature crossovers from The Young and the Restless for “Bold Gets Restless” week.

Sheila & Lauren’s History

Sheila had drugged a married Scott Grainger (Peter Barton) and had sex with him. Both Lauren and Sheila were pregnant at the same time, but Sheila miscarried.

When Lauren gave birth, Sheila bought a baby on the black market and swapped it with Lauren’s child. By this time, she was married to Scott. The truth eventually came to light and Scott and Lauren were reconciled with their son.

Sheila & Eric Vacation On Catalina Island

Everybody thought that Sheila had died in a fire, but she had really just moved to Los Angeles where she set her sights on Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Sheila married Eric and it wasn’t long before there was trouble in paradise. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) had seized control of Forrester Creations and had just hired Sheila. This caused a rift between Sheila and Eric because he felt betrayed by his wife.

However, Sheila wanted the marriage to work and asked him to vacation with her on Catalina Island to rekindle the flame.

“Here’s to Sheila – proving that what goes around, comes around.” – Eric #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zd1bov3Mzp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2017

Lauren Plots To Take Sheila Down

In the meantime, Scott Grainger (Peter Barton) had learned that he was terminally ill, but he did not share the news with his wife, Lauren. However, Sheila had visited the dying man in the hospital to ask him to forgive her for how she had wronged him.

Lauren found out that Eric and Sheila were on the island. She convinced Scott to go to Catalina Island. She wanted to confront Sheila and humiliate her in front of Eric and Scott when she revealed what she did to her family. She wanted retribution for all of Sheila’s crimes against her.

However, Scott was seriously ill and dying. Unbeknown to Lauren, he had already forgiven Sheila and he wanted her to do the same. Scott’s dying wish was that Lauren keeps quiet about Sheila’s past so that she could have a chance at happiness. Lauren tearfully promised to keep Sheila’s secret.