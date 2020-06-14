Family Of Malcolm Harsch, Black Man Found Hanging From Tree, Push Back On Suggestion His Death Was Suicide

The family of Malcolm Harsch, a black man found dead hanging from a tree in Southern California, are pushing back against the official ruling that his death was a suicide.

As VVNG reported, the 38-year-old was found dead near the Victorville City Library at close to 7 a.m. on May 31. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said that his death remains under investigation, but said there were no indications of foul play at the scene.

Harsch’s family have pushed back against what they saw as a suggestion that he committed suicide, which they said officials had communicated to them when they first learned of his death.

“Amidst the current racial tension and following the protesting the night prior to his body being discovered we were truly troubled to learn of his passing particularly of how his body was discovered,” the statement read. “He is an African-American man whose body was found hanging from a tree! The deputy who called to confirm his death asked questions about drug or alcohol use, he made a statement about how the coronavirus has ‘hit people really hard’ and said that a USB cord was used to hang himself.”

The statement added that Harsch had blood on his shirt at the time of his death. Family members added that his body remained with the San Bernardino County Coroner for 12 days before an autopsy was performed.

Harsch’s death is drawing national attention at the same time as a similar one that took place close to 50 miles away. As The Inquisitr reported, black man Robert Fuller was found dead hanging from a tree in nearby Palmdale, California. Local officials ruled his death a suicide, but many skeptical members of the community have called for an investigation and Fuller’s death has begun to attract national interest.

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale California near city hall on 6/10/2020.#JusticeForRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/IODR5bplZ8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 12, 2020

Officials in Palmdale noted that there has been a spike in suicide deaths there during the coronavirus pandemic and released a statement offering condolences to Fuller’s family. But the timing of his death, which came amid growing national protests against the killing of George Floyd and in response to systemic racism, has led many to question whether foul play could have been involved.

Some have drawn comparisons between Harsch and Fuller, noting the similar manner of death and relative close proximity, though there is no official indication that there is any connection between the two deaths.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said that Harsch’s cause of death remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.