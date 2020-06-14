Celebrities ‘I Take Responsibility’ PSA Video Addressing White Privilege Met With Harsh Criticism

A newly released public service announcement that features some of the hottest names in Hollywood showed the rich and powerful taking responsibility for their white privilege.

The seemingly well-meaning video showed big names like Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Bryce Dallas Howard offering heartfelt promises to be more mindful of what they could do to promote racial equality.

Each one stated flatly, “I take responsibility,” and stated everyday instances of things that have been pointed to as the basis of systemic racism.

“I will no longer allow an unchecked moment. I will no longer allow racist hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small, to be uttered in my presence,” Stanley Tucci said.

According to The New York Post, the black and white video PSA was met with widespread criticism.

The outlet reported that many have criticized the “influential voices” for “making this about” themselves, instead of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spread across the world.

According to the Post one commenter stated that “No matter how well-intentioned, they always fall back on performative nonsense,” while another seemed to be holding a previous grudge when they said, “How do celebs keep messing this up so badly? Stop making this about yourself and donate $1 million each to a local organization helping Black people!!!!!”

Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast made her own sarcastic comment, “Ending Racism: The Musical” in a tweet that has garnered more than 40,000 likes.

Julianne Moore tweeted the video with her own caption, vowing to do more to help eradicate racisim in America, and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America. Unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systemic racism will persist. Act Now. What will you commit to? https://t.co/OjSR23y7lp. @NAACP @itakeresponsibility #itakeresponsibility #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/NYH2WQyiKP — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 11, 2020

Some fans, however, were delighted with the promise from such influential actors and actresses to work on the social issue which has been plaguing the nation in the form of demonstrations and riots.

The video was likened to one put out earlier this year by actress Gal Gadot, in which she and other celebrities videoed themselves singing Imagine by John Lennon, early during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gadot’s attempt at unity through video featured Jamie Dornan, Will Ferrell James Marsden, Maya Rudolph, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, and others, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

That video was also subject to criticism by those who considered it a tone-deaf response to the coronavirus outbreak which caused many Americans to lose their lives, and many more to lose their livelihoods.