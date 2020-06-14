Demi Rose Showcases Cleavage In Sizzling New Instagram Stories

Demi Rose shared a couple of sexy new Instagram stories today and showed off her cleavage to the delight of her followers. There was a video selfie and a photo, and the model wore a white ensemble for the occasion.

In the video, Demi exuded flirty vibes and gazed directly at the camera before blinking slowly and zooming into her face. She then tilted her head to the side multiple times and smiled sweetly. Her outfit may have been a shirt or a dress, as it was hard to tell from the cropped cut of the updates.

Her outfit had thin straps and a low scoop neckline, and she wore her hair down in a heavy side part. Her glamorous makeup application apparently included long, dark lashes, light shimmery eyeshadow, and lots of blush. She also seemed to sport dark pink lipstick, and accessorized with a thin necklace.

The sensation also added a small graphic in the corner of the frame, and it was of a smiling white rabbit.

The photo that she shared was taken around the same time as the clip, and she smiled with her lips closed and tilted her head to the side. Her luxurious waves fell around her right shoulder and obscured her top from view.

Behind her was a white curtain, and she didn’t reveal any details about her location. However, the video offered a quick glimpse of a brown counter on the right side of the frame. And considering that her recent posts have been geotagged in London, it’s likely that that’s where she was.

In addition to posting on her Instagram page, Demi shared a few tweets today. One of them was a retweet of a statement that’s received over 15,100 likes.

“Your healed inner child is your ‘higher self,'” asserted a Twitter user.

She also posted a couple of photos of the ocean, and chimed in with an inspirational message of her own.

“Don’t settle for any less than you deserve,” she wrote, punctuating her sentence with a red heart emoji.

Furthermore, Demi’s recent photo update from June 4 racked up over 519,000 likes. That time, she opted for a tight black mini dress with a scoop neckline. It hugged her curves tightly and emphasized her hourglass figure. She also partially wore a jacket over her shoulders, and she tugged at the jacket with her hand.

The model wore her hair pulled back with her loose bangs framing her face and perched on the edge of an open window.