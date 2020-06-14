Qimmah Russo Trains Her Abs In Black Sports Bra And Purple Shorts On Instagram

Qimmah Russo flaunted her enviably toned abs in an Instagram video on Friday, impressing the fans who raved over it in the comments section.

In the shared clip, the Los-Angeles based fitness trainer rocked a black sports bra, purple shorts, and white sneakers as she hung from some overhead bars at a gym. As she held on, Qimmah lifted her legs until her feet lined up with her waist and then lowered them to their original position. She repeated the exercise multiple times. After her eleventh repetition, she began to grimace, indicating that the effort was beginning to tire her. But she did eight more reps until she jumped down and walked towards the camera. She lowered the waistband of her shorts as she did so, revealing even more of her six-pack.

Based on Qimmah’s caption, it looks like the post was meant to promote upcoming paid workout programs that would focus on ab training. She told fans to expect her “ab secrets” to be revealed soon.

The video has been viewed close to 20,000 times, as of this writing, and almost 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, one fan shared that they looked forward to learning more about the ab training program that Qimmah hinted at in her caption.

“Ooo. Can’t wait for those secrets,” they wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their caption. “Look at you!!”

Others expressed a desire for in-person training with Qimmah.

“I wish you could train me might the only way I would actually work out hard,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Another subset of the comments section focused on complimenting her chiseled physique.

“Love that beautiful body. The tone. Everything is so beautiful and well put together. Your hard work shines,” a third fan wrote.

But some Instagram users had some minor critiques about her form.

“Good pelvic tilt,” a fourth person commented. “I would try to control a little more but great work your results don’t lie. Looking good!”

In one of Qimmah’s previous workout videos, she flaunted her strength with a set of one-armed push-ups. She performed the set while wearing a black sports bra and shorts.

“When you gotta remind him,” she wrote in the caption before adding a red devil and flexed bicep emoji to her caption.

The video has been viewed more than 80,000 times and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload two days ago.