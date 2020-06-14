Former ‘RHONY’ Star, Jill Zarin, Worries About Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship

Jill Zarin has been off reality television for quite some time now, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying in the loop on Real Housewives storylines and relationships, including Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s. The former Real Housewives of New York City star recently caught up with Us Weekly and shared her feelings on what it’s like to be married while filming a reality show.

During her time on RHONY, Jill was married to her late husband Bobby Zarin. The rug designer revealed at times that her marriage felt “shaky” and said being married on reality television just isn’t good for anyone.

“It’s not good for any relationship,” Jill commented. “Denise [Richards] and her husband [Aaron Phypers], I can’t imagine what they must be going through now with all the drama. I don’t even know what the details are, I just know there’s drama.”

Denise and Aaron’s marriage will take center stage for the remainder of the season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after it leaked that Denise reportedly had an affair with Brandi Glanville.

Jill seemed more concerned with Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage than any other couple from across the franchises, however.

“And Kyle and Mauricio, I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

Kyle and Mauricio don’t have any relationship issues in the public eye as of now, Jill just seemed to be concerned for their marriages well-being going forward. The RHOBH couple have one of the longest marriages across all Real Housewives cities, after celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary back in January. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are close behind with 23 years of marriage while Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley have a relatively new marriage of just five years. Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd had the longest-running marriage on RHOBH when she was still on the show, as the duo wed back in 1982.

Despite Jill hoping Kyle leaves the show soon for the safety of her marriage, the last remaining OG of RHOBH doesn’t have plans to retire anytime in the near future. Alongside Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, and Nene Leakes, Kyle is one of the only OG’s left standing on Bravo.

Jill has found a new love in Gary Brody, but likely won’t be returning to RHONY, even after Tinsley Mortimer’s exit left a spot open.